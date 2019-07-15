As Apache (APA) Market Value Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Cut Stake by $2.29 Million; Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Stake Has Lifted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Apache Corporation (APA) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 67,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,998 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 103,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Apache Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 1.78 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 56498.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 2.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.99M, up from 4,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 194,218 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.5 per share. APA’s profit will be $82.72M for 30.13 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 42,968 shares to 56,727 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 25,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blume Capital has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 100 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,615 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 14,892 shares. Hap Trading Lc holds 26,064 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 106,604 shares. 27,745 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,600 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 10,355 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer Inc reported 54,062 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 5,375 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 7,563 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.02% or 22,024 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 598,755 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider Meyer William Mark bought $51,840.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Lc invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 75,860 shares. Prudential Fincl has 234,831 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 17,695 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 376,569 shares. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 15,414 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Security Capital Research & Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 18,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Mesirow Fin Investment Management reported 1,170 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 0.02% or 76,720 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,074 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 82,540 shares.