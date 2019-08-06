As Apache (APA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Delta Asset Management Cut Stake; Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Its Mosaic Co. (MOS) Position by $612,225

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 14.28% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 7.27 million shares traded or 45.07% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 24,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 148,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 172,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 1.55 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.07 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $22.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 1.18M shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Company holds 31,317 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 508,102 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 35,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 92,706 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 41,762 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Kbc Grp Nv owns 113,242 shares. Adage Partners Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 8.17 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Nomura Holding holds 13,739 shares. Capital reported 0.06% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,088 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300 on Friday, May 10. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock or 2,089 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 9,097 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 39,592 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 12,719 shares. Patten Group invested in 0.14% or 9,473 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,107 shares. Hartford Mngmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). First Manhattan reported 8,899 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 31,113 shares. 594,914 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 1.28M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan stated it has 69,400 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 20,954 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 118 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 22,409 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.