As Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Has Increased by $333,710 Its Position; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding Has Upped by Schneider Capital Management Corp

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 82,569 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,016 are held by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2,667 shares stake. Pnc Finance Ser Inc holds 0% or 5,314 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communication owns 103,651 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 51,000 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 6,627 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 76,591 shares. Howe & Rusling has 0.05% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 10,058 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 122,405 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 16,550 shares. Thb Asset Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 311,193 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Ameriprise Financial reported 137,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) CEO Leroy Ball on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 67,313 shares to 517,246 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 7.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,243 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.