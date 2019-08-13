As Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose, Financial Engines Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $520,540; Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Ceva (CEVA) Position by $982,800

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 44,143 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 47,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.25. About 508,165 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 107,520 shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS BUYING AROUND 25 PCT OF CEVA LOGISTICS; 11/04/2018 – CEVA-XM6 Computer Vision and Deep Learning Platform Honored by Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards Program; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA GROUP PLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 26/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL; 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Appends Limited Default (LD) Designation To Ceva Group Plc Caa2-PD Probability Of Default Rating (PDR); 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top 4 ETFs For Investing In Robotics – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “REMINDER: CEVA, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 8 – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CEVA, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Ceva (CEVA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 7,864 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) or 27,667 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 186,269 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 9,090 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 568 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma owns 171,871 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 52,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And stated it has 129,859 shares. Amer Intll Gru Inc holds 0% or 16,449 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.09 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Partners Inc has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 1,882 shares. Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 0.09% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Tygh Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 60,359 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 7,034 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 30,126 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 593,873 shares to 42.50 million shares, valued at $1.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 22,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (VUG).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Gender Pay Gap Study Reveals Differences Across 36 European Countries – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.