As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake; As Landec (LNDC) Share Value Rose, Wynnefield Capital Increased by $634,800 Its Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 72,390 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 83.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 133,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 26,800 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 160,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $194.39. About 302,141 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.03% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). New York-based J Goldman And Company Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 109,733 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,043 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 30,300 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 19,505 shares. Millennium Management Ltd has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Heartland Advsr Inc invested in 0.76% or 835,700 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc reported 830,683 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 120,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Penn Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Geode Capital Management Llc holds 0% or 333,524 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 286,060 shares.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Landec slips in post market on Q3 earnings miss and lower 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: F, LNDC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for July 30, 2019 After Market – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Welcomes Katrina Houde to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.75 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.48M shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $74.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.