As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose, Permian Investment Partners LP Upped by $2.99 Million Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Upped Holding by $476,918

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $197.5. About 176,991 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,483 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.6. About 5.32 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook says users must accept targeted ads even under new EU law; 16/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Deleted 865 Million Posts, Mostly Spam; 24/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 26/03/2018 – U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 22/05/2018 – IMPORTANT NOT TO LOSE TRACK ON COMPETITION THAT FACEBOOK ENABLES SMALL BUSINESSES TO REACH CUSTOMERS-ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – MAY EXPECTS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH INVESTIGATION INTO DATA USE; 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 94,257 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Wafra Inc holds 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 154,815 shares. Birinyi Assocs reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Puzo Michael J invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Aravt Global Lc has 3.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 140,000 shares. Salem Counselors holds 1.41% or 83,983 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oppenheimer & Com Inc holds 0.95% or 214,012 shares in its portfolio. Old National Savings Bank In invested in 0.69% or 78,740 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 1.06% or 105,156 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 3.74 million shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Qs Limited Company has invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Factory Mutual Insur Communication invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.67% or 19,733 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 389,104 shares to 193,126 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 16,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,262 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).