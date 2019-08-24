As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $333,710; Viking Fund Management Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $416,000 as Share Value Rose

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 5,000 shares to 37,700 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,500 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).