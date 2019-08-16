As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose, Holder New Vernon Investment Management Upped Its Holding; Amdocs LTD (DOX) Share Price Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Decreased Its Holding

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 138,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 6.76 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.02M, down from 6.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 587,620 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $191.68. About 472,450 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 130,863 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $110.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 168,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).