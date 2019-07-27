As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose, Holder Caxton Associates LP Lifted Its Holding; Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $19.08 Million as Stock Declined

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 155.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,392 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, up from 2,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 657,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,245 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 694,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 51,313 shares to 38,115 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,083 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

