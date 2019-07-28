As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose, Cantillon Capital Management Upped Holding by $25.31 Million; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Its Holding by $572,670

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85 million shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 5,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 35,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.04 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,217 shares to 625,445 shares, valued at $113.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 6,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 31,284 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Old Dominion Cap, Virginia-based fund reported 10,232 shares. Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 2.48% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Brown Advisory reported 16,795 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Invest has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 250 shares. D E Shaw holds 222,689 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Laffer Invs holds 0% or 27,799 shares in its portfolio. 222,625 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 17,017 shares. Markel owns 1.33% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 754,811 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 202,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tcw Gru owns 102,749 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 139,657 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 581,495 shares to 739,195 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 8,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).