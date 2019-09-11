As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose, Shareholder New Vernon Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; Sg Americas Securities Has Boosted Graco Com (GGG) Stake

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Graco Inc Com (GGG) by 582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 77,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 91,024 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 434,475 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $188.38. About 823,447 shares traded or 8.90% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corp accumulated 39,797 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 744,300 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Management stated it has 13,923 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.01% or 2,457 shares in its portfolio. Underhill Mgmt Limited Co holds 334,425 shares or 8.76% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Art Ltd Llc accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl has invested 0.58% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 15,492 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated has 978 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id accumulated 149,107 shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc owns 0.06% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 28,720 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Co has 370,555 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

