As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose, Permian Investment Partners LP Raised Its Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Wms Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $3.94 Million

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,858 shares to 137,921 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,508 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Lc reported 1,505 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 265,829 shares. Cim Ltd Liability holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,309 shares. 4,850 were reported by Crestwood Advsrs Group Lc. Capstone Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.42% or 1,371 shares. E&G Advsr LP has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 326 shares. Bouchey Fin Grp invested in 0.28% or 640 shares. First Interstate Bank has 1.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Viking Investors Lp accumulated 311,719 shares. Windward Mngmt Co Ca accumulated 28,100 shares or 6.4% of the stock. Buckingham Mngmt stated it has 3,340 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 3.88M shares. Ruggie Cap Group has invested 4.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).