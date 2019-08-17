As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose, Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lowered by $42.07 Million Its Stake; Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Veeva Sys Cl A (VEEV) Stake by $1.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 102,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, down from 111,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $160.34. About 687,612 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 247,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 5.97 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 6.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 774,538 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.25 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Employee perceptions of financial health and retirement readiness not lined up with reality: Aon survey – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Should You Hold Aon (AON) in Your Portfolio Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Healthcare Gender Pay Gap Study Reveals Differences Across 36 European Countries – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 283,687 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $923.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Veeva Recognized for Industry Leadership by Forbes Magazine and IDC, Among Other Industry Accolades – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva (VEEV) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 105.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.