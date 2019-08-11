As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Price Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $333,710; Kylin Management Has Increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $31.21 Million

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 571,136 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 629,555 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

