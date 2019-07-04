As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Price Rose, Eagle Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $51.49 Million; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose, Covington Capital Management Cut Holding by $496,422

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 1,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,537 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, down from 58,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $270.17. About 765,065 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 302,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811.38 million, down from 5.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 507,597 shares to 6.21 million shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18 million for 26.39 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancshares accumulated 1,800 shares. Mirae Asset Global Com Limited has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Landscape Management Llc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 68,873 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.16% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 629 were reported by Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp invested in 2,007 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 0.83% or 19,775 shares. Kentucky-based Central Bancorp & Tru Com has invested 1.46% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,164 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.83% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wells Fargo Mn holds 904,530 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fjarde Ap holds 0.28% or 84,164 shares in its portfolio.

