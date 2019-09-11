As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sound Shore Management Decreased Holding by $48.94 Million; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $685,760

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,686 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 90,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 7.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 287,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 661,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.99M, down from 949,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $187.99. About 527,137 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $350.88 million for 32.87 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

