As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Granite Investment Partners Increased United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) Position by $319,011

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 175,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.18 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.26. About 288,300 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 4,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in United States Lime & Mineral for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 324 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 8.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM)

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 123,299 shares to 2,052 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,324 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 1.66 million shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $43.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 3.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $449.47 million for 26.23 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.