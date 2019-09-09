As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bloombergsen Has Boosted Its Position; Holder Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51M, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $193.15. About 285,794 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 50,700 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 38,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $218.43. About 1.24 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26,800 shares to 54,500 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 39,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,960 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).