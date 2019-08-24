As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Lifted by $333,710 Its Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Dollar General (DG) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 421 shares to 26,082 shares, valued at $72.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 13,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.