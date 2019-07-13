As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Has Increased Stake; Par Capital Management Boosted Its Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stake

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 103,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.62 million, up from 8.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 3.01M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – RASM GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN DOWN 3.0% AND FLAT FOR SECOND QUARTER 2018; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE MARCH CAPACITY ROSE 3.3% :JBLU US; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VS 11.46 CENTS; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE PILOTS REACH AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE 1Q OPER REV. $1.75B, EST. $1.75B; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q EPS 27c; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Amends Previous Order for Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 441,996 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 3.62 million shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $60.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62M shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).