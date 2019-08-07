As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, Cantillon Capital Management Increased Position by $25.31 Million; Gabelli Securities Cut Its Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Position by $8.62 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $184.92. About 194,038 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 1.00 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc Com by 101,845 shares to 196,845 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (NASDAQ:PACB) by 720,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp Cl A.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 13,523 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $607.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

