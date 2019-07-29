As Aon Plc (AON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Synovus Finl (SNV) Share Value Declined While Ejf Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 139,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.92M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 235,263 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.36. About 201,540 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 34,160 shares to 7.08M shares, valued at $350.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 190,232 shares to 246,781 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.