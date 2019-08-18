As Aon Plc (AON) Share Value Rose, Financial Engines Advisors Lowered Holding by $520,540; Marsico Capital Management Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 111.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 539,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 482,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Live now: Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote address at Facebook’s annual developer conference, #F8; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 17/05/2018 – Cambodians show government support by changing Facebook pictures before election; 11/05/2018 – It’s not the first time the idea of a Facebook coin has been floated, but the plans take on some greater meaning in light of Facebook’s recently reshuffled executive structure and newly formed blockchain group; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users; 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 08/04/2018 – Skeptics Focus on Facebook Privacy Ahead of Zuckerberg Testimony; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 30/05/2018 – Fox CEO James Murdoch rips Facebook as an ‘attack surface’

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 44,143 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 47,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 774,538 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 36,673 shares to 68,027 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHV) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.25 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,632 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,970 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 2,335 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Financial Advisory Inc has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,864 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 6.37M shares. Altfest L J And Company holds 0.29% or 22,611 shares in its portfolio. Taconic Cap Lp reported 200,000 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company invested in 386,281 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Maryland Mngmt has 75,384 shares. Lafayette Invs stated it has 9,204 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 77,836 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 4,044 shares in its portfolio. Marco Investment Management Ltd Com reported 11,232 shares. Parthenon Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 46,781 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Avenue Ltd Liability holds 14,910 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Noven Finance Group Inc reported 3,400 shares.

