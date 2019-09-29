As Aon Plc (AON) Share Value Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Upped by $429,504 Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Norris Perne & French Llp Cut Position by $2.17 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 11,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 116,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 2,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 65,839 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.71M, up from 63,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $193.47. About 486,101 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 146,911 shares to 151,979 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,220 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co 7.5 Pfd L by 284 shares to 3,671 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 42,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp Com (NYSE:BLL).