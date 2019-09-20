As Aon Plc (AON) Share Price Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Position; Nottingham Advisors Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Increased by $364,448

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.09M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 87,462 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.88M, down from 90,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $192.89. About 529,172 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.44M for 33.72 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $595.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 16,366 shares to 722,858 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

