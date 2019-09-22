As Aon Plc (AON) Share Price Rose, Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Its Holding; As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Shares Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Position by $1.02 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 275,401 shares traded or 50.31% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 07/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES FY REV. $711.0M TO $735.0M, EST. $709.0M; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Previously Reported It Identified a Material Weakness in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Related to Accounting for Income Taxes; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS EXTENDED SHUTDOWN COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Will Restate 2Q, 3Q, 4Q, FY17 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its 1Q 2018 Financial Statements; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q EPS 88C; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Vertical plume of ash explodes from Hawaii volcano; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ormat Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 626,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 6.05M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 6.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 1.57 million shares traded or 108.69% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26 million for 33.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 215,244 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $59.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 195,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Co owns 5,304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 301 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Smithfield holds 0.02% or 2,423 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 35,112 shares. International accumulated 25,238 shares. Lpl Fin holds 0% or 14,549 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 247 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 193 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp reported 35,000 shares. Bluestein R H stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 7,443 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has 0.03% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Prudential Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).