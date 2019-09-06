As Aon Plc (AON) Share Price Rose, Cantillon Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Birchview Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) as Stock Declined

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 451,682 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics: What Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Has Slumped in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atara: The Silver Bullet For Multiple Sclerosis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,412 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Ltd Llc. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,317 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 14,907 shares stake. Wasatch Advsrs reported 426,806 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 25,709 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 27,301 shares. Redmile Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 4.49 million shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 95,520 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications, a New York-based fund reported 16,187 shares. Highline Lp has invested 0.69% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Moreover, Old West Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 14,276 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 43,800 shares.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 8.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.29 per share. After $-1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.