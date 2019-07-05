As Aon Plc (AON) Share Price Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed by $25.71 Million Its Stake; As Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $14.42 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 151,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 934,401 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.50 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 554,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.81 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.60M, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.92 lastly. It is down 11.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox Iridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 38c; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $446.38 million for 26.39 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 32,100 shares to 577,301 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 17,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Thompson Invest Mgmt holds 0.12% or 23,195 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 48,876 shares. Sg Americas Securities reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Moreover, Bbt Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.54% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 15,995 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 80,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 3,777 shares. 829,691 were accumulated by Elk Creek Ptnrs. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 1.02 million shares.