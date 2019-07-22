As Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Boosted Its Position; Van Den Berg Management I Upped Its Era Group (ERA) Holding

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 75,607 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 23.56% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $194.91. About 593,259 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,435 shares to 120,521 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,311 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).