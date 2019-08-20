As Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose, Permian Investment Partners LP Increased Stake; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Market Value Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Stake by $4.46 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 143,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 615,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 759,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 2.30 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $192.01. About 405,210 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 53,900 shares to 183,875 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 281,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).