As Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Upped Its Position by $4.14 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Increased Its Position by $812,742 as Market Value Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 24,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 76,044 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, up from 51,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $191.33. About 682,994 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,360 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 53,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,124 shares to 81,401 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,374 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

