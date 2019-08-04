As Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose, Holder Oakbrook Investments Raised Stake; As Brinks Co (BCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Stake

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 202,834 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 98.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 9,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 18,411 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 9,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 763,279 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13,050 shares to 77,660 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp. Cl. A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 86,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,454 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach And Communication Limited Co In has 112,280 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. 2,768 are owned by Haverford. Kennedy Capital has 304,702 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 4,248 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 36,706 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 25,507 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 16,813 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 9,703 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.61 million shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 577,891 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 2,677 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Barclays Public Ltd has 24,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The owns 112,307 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 881,581 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. Pertz Douglas A bought $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) on Friday, March 8. $217,170 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49 million for 19.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s is 160 Years Young NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s Issues Statement on Gold Robbery in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.