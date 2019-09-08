As Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose, Financial Engines Advisors Trimmed Position by $520,540; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lifted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $5.16 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 44,143 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 47,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 45.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 79,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 254,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, up from 175,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHG) by 1.07 million shares to 11.61M shares, valued at $922.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHF) by 14.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 53.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.96M for 34.14 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 779,999 shares to 5,716 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 60,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,901 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).