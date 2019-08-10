As Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose, Financial Engines Advisors Cut Position; Bankunited (BKU) Share Price Declined While Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $1.45 Million

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 44,143 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 47,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 647,806 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 43,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 23,131 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, down from 67,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 286,114 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $345.68 million for 32.89 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 32,054 shares to 785,310 shares, valued at $56.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 4.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Analysts await BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BKU’s profit will be $68.45M for 11.20 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by BankUnited, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,160 shares to 98,552 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 34,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).