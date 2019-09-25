As Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Decreased by $1.39 Million Its Stake; Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised Msci (MSCI) Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 7,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 110,206 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.27M, down from 117,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.41. About 879,193 shares traded or 17.31% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2102.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 57,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 60,558 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 2,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $227.06. About 329,682 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 25/05/2018 – China’s offshore money rates rise ahead of MSCI inclusion; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI Indexes; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 29/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video); 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 33.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 94,421 shares to 37,893 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 93,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,446 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

