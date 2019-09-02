As Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose, Cantillon Capital Management Boosted by $25.31 Million Its Position; Msdc Management LP Increases Position in Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30M, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 869,905 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 696,904 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,057 shares to 5.20 million shares, valued at $546.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 8,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

