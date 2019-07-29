As Aon Plc (AON) Market Valuation Rose, Private Advisor Group Has Lifted Its Position; Dnb Asset Management As Has Raised Its Position in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) by $1.23 Billion as Shares Rose

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 10,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,825 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75B, up from 39,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 1.99M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS)

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 130.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 5,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,766 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 4,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.36. About 292,179 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 5,225 shares to 38,275 shares, valued at $1.89 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 6,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,973 shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank owns 58,415 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Company holds 0.73% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 651,726 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.54% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 505,501 shares. Acg Wealth owns 8,909 shares. 9,867 were reported by Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company. Advisory Services Limited Company invested in 7,426 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 5.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pggm Investments holds 88,274 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 155 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc reported 42,343 shares or 2% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 103,731 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 76,699 shares. J Goldman Company LP reported 114,248 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Southpoint Limited Partnership reported 500,000 shares stake.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 328 shares to 672 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 24,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,031 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

