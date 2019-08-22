As Aon Plc (AON) Market Valuation Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Increased Position by $333,710; Kbr (KBR) Holder United Services Automobile Association Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $194.27. About 230,877 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 93,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 114,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 319,863 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 21/03/2018 – Naval Group Engages KBR For Australia’s Future Submarine Facility Design Services Subcontract; 14/05/2018 – KBR Awarded EPCM Contract by BOC to Develop Majnoon Field in Iraq; 30/04/2018 – KBR GETS CONTRACT BY SAUDI ARAMCO/SABIC; NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – KBR INC – USE OF $2.2 BLN PROPOSED FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $300 MLN TO $400 MLN TO FUND CO’S 30% SHARE IN JV TO COMPLETE ICHTHYS PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests; 14/03/2018 – KBR INC – USE OF PROPOSED $2.2 BLN FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $355 MLN TO PURCHASE SGT, $470 MLN TO REFINANCE EXISITING KBR REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 07/05/2018 – KBR to Help Provide Combat-Ready Equipment to Marines Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – NAVAL GROUP FORMALLY SIGNS DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT W/ KBR; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 12/04/2018 – KBR INC – AWARDED A LICENSE AND ENGINEERING CONTRACT BY ENAP REFINERÍAS SA TO UTILIZE ROSE TECHNOLOGY AT THEIR BÍO BÍO REFINERY IN CONCEPCION, CHILE

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,175 shares to 459,240 shares, valued at $817.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Real Estate 50 Etf (FTY) by 696,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).