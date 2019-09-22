As Aon Plc (AON) Market Valuation Rose, Broad Run Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $6.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 616,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 88,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196.24 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 875,952 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26 million for 33.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

