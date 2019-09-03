As Ao Smith (AOS) Stock Price Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Boosted by $8.41 Million Its Holding; At T (T) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Upped Position

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 16,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 79,482 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 62,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 8.65 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 326,317 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 9,680 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Covington Cap Management holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited stated it has 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 864,663 are held by Charles Schwab Inv. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Company holds 5,822 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Advsrs reported 0.56% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Crawford Investment Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.88% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Bank reported 12,500 shares. 2.13M are owned by Geode Ltd Liability. Virtu Financial Limited Liability reported 4,617 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 233,746 shares.

