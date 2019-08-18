As Ao Smith (AOS) Stock Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Has Raised by $8.41 Million Its Stake; As Harley Davidson (Call) (HOG) Stock Declined, Impala Asset Management Cut Holding

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (HOG) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 340,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86,000, down from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.31 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 07/03/2018 – Amy lnlow, CMO of AlbertTM, Named One of Cynopsis’ 2018 Top Women in Digital; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 2.10M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.71 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 2,359 shares to 52,370 shares, valued at $144.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 69,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,924 shares. Kistler stated it has 195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions invested in 115 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Limited invested in 59,365 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Fjarde Ap reported 45,566 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Legal General Gru Public Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). F&V Cap Management Lc holds 1.97% or 96,665 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 219 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 13,348 shares. St Johns Management Company Limited Liability stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% or 31,265 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

