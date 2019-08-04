As Ao Smith (AOS) Share Price Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Has Raised Position; Pettee Investors Position in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Trimmed by $319,300

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $8.82 during the last trading session, reaching $206.19. About 849,305 shares traded or 190.05% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.40M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. The insider Dana Paul R sold 4,836 shares worth $239,400. The insider JONES PAUL W sold $980,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il reported 0.1% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 9,000 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 51,252 are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.03% or 31,145 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has 0.49% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fayez Sarofim & Company has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Hudock Capital Gru Lc has invested 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Brinker Capital holds 0.11% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 53,789 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Congress Asset Com Ma has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Morgan Stanley has 253,698 shares.

