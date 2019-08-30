As Ao Smith (AOS) Market Valuation Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Boosted Stake by $8.41 Million; Winslow Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 105,718 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 5,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 664,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18B, up from 659,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1782.43. About 795,339 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 45,155 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 6,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm accumulated 4,703 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,633 shares. 2,217 were reported by First Mercantile Tru. Parametric Assocs Ltd invested in 676,648 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 266 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.83% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Turtle Creek Asset reported 30,850 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 75,925 are held by Telemus Limited Liability Co. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.49% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 956,500 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 71,985 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $225.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 69,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited invested in 80 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.68% or 4,665 shares. 402,174 were reported by Citigroup. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 60,255 shares. Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Investment Management has invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 604,591 shares. Baillie Gifford & Company invested in 4.41 million shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 5,353 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 1,367 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associate Ct stated it has 13,423 shares or 3.92% of all its holdings. Moreover, Consulate Inc has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 187 shares. Moreover, Crystal Rock Mngmt has 3.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 202 shares.

