As Anthem Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Brighton Jones Has Increased Position by $889,146; Pl Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF)

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 4.73 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) by 291.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 1,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $248.19. About 1.82 million shares traded or 25.24% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 909 shares to 75,986 shares, valued at $143.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,279 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

