As Anthem Com (Call) (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Hwg Holdings LP Trimmed Its Stake by $7.45 Million; Sankaty Advisors Upped Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $2.96 Million; Share Price Declined

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (ANTM) by 95.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 25,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $267.87. About 824,129 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 2.44 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,758 shares to 3,330 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Clc by 851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

