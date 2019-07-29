As Anthem Com (ANTM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Lowered Position; Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 69.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 3,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434,000, down from 4,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21B for 32.11 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,223 shares to 16,783 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 10,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Limited reported 146,689 shares stake. Third Point Ltd Company reported 1.50M shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Donaldson Management Lc accumulated 38,629 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 766 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 227,001 shares. 75 were reported by Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc accumulated 243,940 shares or 3.06% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.94% or 118,475 shares. Dupont owns 1.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 336,527 shares. Management Va invested in 2.42% or 56,375 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Addenda Capital reported 72,816 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Moreover, Flow Traders Us Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). North Star Asset Management Inc invested 1.76% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Connecticut-based Hartford has invested 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

