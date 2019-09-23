As Anthem Com (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Holder Sg Americas Securities Has Lowered by $25.11 Million Its Position; Moon Capital Management Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $55.71 Million as Stock Price Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,837 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673.70 million, down from 5,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34M shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 77.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 89,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 26,430 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, down from 115,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.20M shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 37,887 shares to 40,050 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:HURN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 67,802 shares to 138,007 shares, valued at $1.17 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

