As Anthem Com (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position by $1.53 Million; Regis (RGS) Stake Has Lifted by Advisory Research Inc

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 11,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $274.45. About 675,356 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Regis Corporation (RGS) by 666.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 67,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.39% . The hedge fund held 77,914 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 10,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Regis Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $692.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 58,510 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.18 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

