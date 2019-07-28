As Anthem Com (ANTM) Market Valuation Declined, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Boosted Its Stake; Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Shareholder Envestnet Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $315,000 as Shares Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 1,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 15,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 4,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,723 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 13,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 23,022 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 17.40% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matthew 25 stated it has 55,250 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 109,542 shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Moreover, Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 250 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). 3,318 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. Shell Asset Company reported 13,825 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). American Interest Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). State Street holds 174,474 shares. Seizert Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 19,090 shares.

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teekay Corporation 2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation NYSE:TK – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 Sustainability Report – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asanko Gold Annual General Meeting Information Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Farmer Mac Declares Dividends – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 147,819 shares to 58,569 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 342,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,641 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,394 shares to 166,725 shares, valued at $23.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLI) by 6,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,523 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).