As Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Holding by $30.36 Million; As Unilever N V (UN) Share Price Rose, Wallace Capital Management Has Cut Position by $326,192

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 1.12 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 07/03/2018 – FIRE AT UNILEVER PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ROTTERDAM: FIRE DEPT; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 106,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $35.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 83,700 shares to 157,300 shares, valued at $24.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 72,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.